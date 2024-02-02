South Dakota Investment Council Has $802,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 229,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 112,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

