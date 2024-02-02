South Dakota Investment Council Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Biogen were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Biogen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Biogen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock opened at $247.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion and a PE ratio of 24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.32 and a 200-day moving average of $254.09. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.17.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

