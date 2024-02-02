South Dakota Investment Council Has $966,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 20.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 396.3% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of COKE stock opened at $898.89 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $495.11 and a 12 month high of $961.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $859.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $732.65. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $16.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

