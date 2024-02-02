South Dakota Investment Council Invests $1.22 Million in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after buying an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,620.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,218,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,403 shares of company stock worth $9,336,527. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $231.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

