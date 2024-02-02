South Dakota Investment Council Invests $1.38 Million in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 307,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.32% of National CineMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 53,571 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 4,022.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481,996 shares during the last quarter.

National CineMedia Price Performance

NCMI opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on National CineMedia to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

