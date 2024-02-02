South Dakota Investment Council Invests $969,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $700,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Teleflex by 35.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Teleflex by 172.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Teleflex from $221.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.30.

Teleflex Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $247.65 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.47 and its 200 day moving average is $223.49.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

