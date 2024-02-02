South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.62 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

