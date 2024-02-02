South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

