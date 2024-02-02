South Dakota Investment Council Purchases New Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,147,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,875 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,015,000 after purchasing an additional 812,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,014,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $69.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

