South Dakota Investment Council Purchases New Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,833 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CRH by 68.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in CRH by 139.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in CRH in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CRH by 37.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
CRH Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of CRH opened at $73.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CRH. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
