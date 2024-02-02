South Dakota Investment Council Raises Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,341,000 after acquiring an additional 157,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,147,000 after acquiring an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after acquiring an additional 43,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,911,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $130,128.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.24.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE CPT opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.45.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

