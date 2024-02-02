South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.76.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

