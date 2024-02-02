South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 4.9 %

SEIC stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $66.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

