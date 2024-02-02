South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,460 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $15,561,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $24,204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $126.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $133.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 2.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

