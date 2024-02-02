South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,800 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.07% of Cinemark worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 379.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 174,298 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 53.4% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 387,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

Cinemark Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNK stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

