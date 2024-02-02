South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,833 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.19% of Ramaco Resources worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 524.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 178,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 150,262 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,227.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,945,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $37,227.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,090,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,945,364.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729 in the last quarter.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

