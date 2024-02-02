South Dakota Investment Council Sells 200 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $80.03 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35.

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.