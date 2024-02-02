South Dakota Investment Council Sells 200 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Waters by 11,000.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Waters by 55.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Waters Price Performance

WAT stock opened at $324.45 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $346.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. Waters’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.