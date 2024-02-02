South Dakota Investment Council Sells 2,300 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 324,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 260,368 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,133,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 928,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,422,000 after buying an additional 95,473 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

