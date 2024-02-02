South Dakota Investment Council Sells 27,513 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,513 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Encore Wire by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $231.28 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $234.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.53. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WIRE shares. StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities started coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on Encore Wire

About Encore Wire

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.