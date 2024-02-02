South Dakota Investment Council Sells 300 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $267.81 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $268.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

