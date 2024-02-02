South Dakota Investment Council Sells 32,349 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,349 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:VOYA opened at $71.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.79 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

