South Dakota Investment Council Sells 33,279 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,279 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

