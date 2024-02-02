South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,400 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,053 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $400,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,726,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,471,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after acquiring an additional 378,775 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 566,379 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,815,000 after purchasing an additional 361,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $218,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,354,696.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 3.0 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,250.16%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

