South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,622 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

