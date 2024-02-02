South Dakota Investment Council Sells 4,794 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Paylocity by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Paylocity by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day moving average of $179.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $317.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.59.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

