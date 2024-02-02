South Dakota Investment Council Sells 800 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 139.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PNM Resources by 59.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 29.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.12%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

