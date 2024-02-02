South Dakota Investment Council Sells 900 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HIG opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.77. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,049 shares of company stock valued at $26,629,540. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.