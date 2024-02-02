South Dakota Investment Council Takes $1.29 Million Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.05% of Avista as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Avista by 231.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,460,000 after buying an additional 8,410,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after buying an additional 2,539,057 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 163.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,949,000 after buying an additional 906,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,554,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Avista by 2,186.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,702,000 after buying an additional 511,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Avista stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.13.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

