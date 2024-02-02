South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after buying an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,530,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,449,000 after buying an additional 4,085,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.23. The company has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.