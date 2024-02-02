South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $156.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.09. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

