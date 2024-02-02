Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Southwest Airlines has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

NYSE LUV opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

