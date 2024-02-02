SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

XBI opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.