SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Gap Down to $52.79

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.79, but opened at $50.26. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF shares last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 10,512,025 shares.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

