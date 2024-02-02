Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Starbucks by 142.9% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 510 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

