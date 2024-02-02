Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Purchases 133 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $403.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $245.61 and a 1 year high of $415.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

