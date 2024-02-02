Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 480.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 119,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after acquiring an additional 98,917 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 93.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $630.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $475.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.15, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $634.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

