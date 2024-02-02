Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Releases Earnings Results

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter.

Summit State Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSBI opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Summit State Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit State Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit State Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

