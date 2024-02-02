SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.49. SunCar Technology Group shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 31,442 shares traded.
SunCar Technology Group Stock Up 5.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97.
Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SunCar Technology Group Company Profile
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
