Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Michael David Dunn Sells 7,051 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 7,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $317,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Symbotic alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $311,866.24.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $3,390,106.62.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $2,993,250.16.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Michael David Dunn sold 76,078 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $3,545,995.58.

On Thursday, December 14th, Michael David Dunn sold 94,917 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $4,802,800.20.

Symbotic Stock Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ SYM opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 105.30%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Symbotic

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.