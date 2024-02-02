Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,461,000 after acquiring an additional 90,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,154,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,944,000 after buying an additional 287,831 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,262,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after buying an additional 56,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,784,000 after buying an additional 105,462 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

