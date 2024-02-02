Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Lior Golan Sells 21,927 Shares of Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 21,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $107,003.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,421,020.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $122,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Lior Golan sold 21,369 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $83,980.17.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Lior Golan sold 3,798 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $14,736.24.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00.

Taboola.com Price Performance

TBLA stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $360.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.63 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.21.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

