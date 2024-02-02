TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Up to $33.54

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.54, but opened at $35.64. TechTarget shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 21,188 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

TechTarget Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $963.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

