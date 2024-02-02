Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Michael T. Smith Sells 511 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,348,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $427.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.38. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

