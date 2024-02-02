Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Teradyne updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.380 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.38 EPS.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.5 %

TER opened at $95.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.57. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,896,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Teradyne by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,445.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after buying an additional 346,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11,039.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after buying an additional 320,150 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

