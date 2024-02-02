Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $104.59, but opened at $95.49. Teradyne shares last traded at $95.71, with a volume of 846,413 shares.

Specifically, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Teradyne Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.42.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $101,896,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after acquiring an additional 850,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after buying an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Teradyne by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after buying an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

