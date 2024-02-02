Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on February 27th

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.23 and a 200 day moving average of $161.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $173.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,232 shares of company stock worth $5,231,987. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

