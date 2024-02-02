Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Tetra Tech stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $173.27.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $601,586.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,353,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $132,468,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.