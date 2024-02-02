The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 436.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 470,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $13,927,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $10,360,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $6,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.