The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,575 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.20% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,465.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,465.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlyn R. Taylor bought 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $11.08 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.